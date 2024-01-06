The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 64th.
  • The Buckeyes record only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
  • Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
  • Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
  • The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.4).
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio State played better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (76.3).
  • In home games, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.
  • At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

