What are Ole Miss' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-1 27 23 15

Ole Miss' best wins

Against the No. 13 Memphis Tigers on December 2, Ole Miss secured its signature win of the season, an 80-77 home victory. Jaylen Murray, as the top scorer in the victory over Memphis, amassed 22 points, while Matthew Murrell was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over NC State (No. 62/RPI) on November 28

75-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 10

70-68 on the road over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on December 10

69-59 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on November 6

77-76 on the road over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on November 22

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Ole Miss is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Ole Miss has the 143rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Mississippi's 17 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

