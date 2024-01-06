Will Ole Miss be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Ole Miss' full tournament resume.

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-1 NR NR 98

Ole Miss' best wins

Ole Miss' signature win this season came in a 60-49 victory on November 20 over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in the RPI. Madison Scott was the top scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, posting 12 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

56-47 over Arizona (No. 61/RPI) on November 19

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 65/RPI) on January 4

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 135/RPI) on December 21

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 162/RPI) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 227/RPI) on November 25

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Ole Miss has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Rebels have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ole Miss gets the 114th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Rebels have 14 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Ole Miss has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

