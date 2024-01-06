Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 6
Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.
The matchup has no line set.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67
Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee
- Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.7
Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Other SEC Predictions
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
- Kentucky vs Florida
- Kentucky vs Florida
- Georgia vs Missouri
- Georgia vs Missouri
- Auburn vs Arkansas
- Auburn vs Arkansas
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt
- LSU vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Texas A&M
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (105th in college basketball).
- Ole Miss is 229th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.4 its opponents average.
- Ole Miss hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.
- Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.