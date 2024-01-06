Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)

Tennessee (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Ole Miss is 229th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.4 its opponents average.

Ole Miss hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

