Two hot squads square off when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won 13 in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss is 12-0 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 272nd.

The Rebels score an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.

Ole Miss is 13-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

The Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Ole Miss sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule