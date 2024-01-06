How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won 13 in a row.
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- Ole Miss is 12-0 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 272nd.
- The Rebels score an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.
- Ole Miss is 13-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- The Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Ole Miss sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
