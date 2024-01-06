The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Volunteers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 Sportsbooks have moved the Rebels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 22nd-biggest change.

With odds of +11000, Ole Miss has been given a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.