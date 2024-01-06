The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can watch ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO to see the Predators attempt to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Predators have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 39 19 24 43 44 29 61.5% Ryan O'Reilly 39 15 18 33 14 36 52.4% Roman Josi 39 8 23 31 28 10 - Gustav Nyquist 39 9 21 30 20 10 47.1% Colton Sissons 39 12 9 21 11 16 50.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Stars' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fifth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players