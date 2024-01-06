Saturday's NHL play includes the Dallas Stars (22-10-5) hosting the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center. The Predators are underdogs (+145 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-175) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs Stars Additional Info
Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.
- The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 34 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).
- The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with seven upset wins (36.8%).
- Dallas is 11-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (78.6% win percentage).
- Nashville is 3-1 when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.
Predators Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Ryan O'Reilly
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roman Josi
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+130)
|Filip Forsberg
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-200)
|3.5 (-118)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-9
|8-2-0
|6.4
|4.00
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-2-2
|4.00
|3.20
|4
|14.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|7-3
|5-4-1
|6.2
|3.10
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.10
|3.40
|7
|25.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|0
|Puck Line Losses
|9
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.