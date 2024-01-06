Saturday's NHL play includes the Dallas Stars (22-10-5) hosting the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center. The Predators are underdogs (+145 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-175) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 34 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).

The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with seven upset wins (36.8%).

Dallas is 11-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (78.6% win percentage).

Nashville is 3-1 when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-200) Roman Josi 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130) Filip Forsberg 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (-118)

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 4.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.00 3.20 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.2 3.10 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.40 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

