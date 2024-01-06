The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Predators vs. Stars Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 matchups give him 43 points on the season.

Nashville's O'Reilly has posted 33 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists.

This season, Roman Josi has scored eight goals and contributed 23 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 31.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, giving up 28 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 257 saves with a .902% save percentage (35th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors with 37 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists, equaling 35 points (0.9 per game).

Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists in 36 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-3. He has given up 53 goals (3.11 goals against average) and recorded 463 saves.

Predators vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

