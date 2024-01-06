Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Josi stats and insights
- In eight of 39 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 11 assists.
- Josi averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|26:51
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.