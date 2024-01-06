The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-1 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken three games in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 215th.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are 9.3 more points than the Rebels give up (68.1).
  • When San Diego State totals more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 201st.
  • The Rebels score 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs allow (65.5).
  • UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.3).
  • Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, surrendering 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has played better in home games this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.6.
  • At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UNLV made more triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hofstra W 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) W 87-51 Thomas & Mack Center
1/2/2024 Bethesda (CA) W 112-56 Thomas & Mack Center
1/6/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 New Mexico - Thomas & Mack Center
1/13/2024 Utah State - Thomas & Mack Center

