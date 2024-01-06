The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-1 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken three games in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 215th.

The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are 9.3 more points than the Rebels give up (68.1).

When San Diego State totals more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 201st.

The Rebels score 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs allow (65.5).

UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.3).

Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, surrendering 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has played better in home games this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.6.

At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, UNLV made more triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule