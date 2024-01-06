How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-1 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken three games in a row.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 215th.
- The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are 9.3 more points than the Rebels give up (68.1).
- When San Diego State totals more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 201st.
- The Rebels score 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs allow (65.5).
- UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.3).
- Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, surrendering 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has played better in home games this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.6.
- At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, UNLV made more triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|W 74-47
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|W 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 87-51
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/2/2024
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 112-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/6/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/13/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
