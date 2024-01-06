If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Southern Miss and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-3 NR NR 206

Southern Miss' best wins

Southern Miss' best win this season came in a 61-59 victory on December 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI. With 25 points, Domonique Davis was the top scorer against Ole Miss. Second on the team was Morgan Sieper, with 12 points.

Next best wins

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 263/RPI) on November 11

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on November 24

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 332/RPI) on November 18

61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 338/RPI) on November 21

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Schedule insights

Southern Miss has drawn the 215th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have 15 games left this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Southern Miss has 15 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes

Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

