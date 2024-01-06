2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Miss Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Southern Miss and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Southern Miss ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|206
Southern Miss' best wins
Southern Miss' best win this season came in a 61-59 victory on December 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI. With 25 points, Domonique Davis was the top scorer against Ole Miss. Second on the team was Morgan Sieper, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 51-33 at home over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 263/RPI) on November 11
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on November 24
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 332/RPI) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 338/RPI) on November 21
Southern Miss' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
Schedule insights
- Southern Miss has drawn the 215th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Eagles have 15 games left this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.
- Southern Miss has 15 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Southern Miss' next game
- Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
