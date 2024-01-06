Will Southern Miss be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Southern Miss' complete tournament resume.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-1 NR NR 175

Southern Miss' best wins

Southern Miss notched its signature win of the season on January 6 by claiming an 81-71 victory over the James Madison Dukes, the No. 88-ranked team based on the RPI. Against James Madison, Victor Hart led the team by tallying 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-82 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on December 1

79-73 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on January 4

90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on November 25

82-79 on the road over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on December 18

83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 9

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, Southern Miss has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Southern Miss is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Southern Miss has drawn the 258th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles have seven games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Southern Miss has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

