Saturday's contest between the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) going head to head at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 82, Southern Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-11.0)

James Madison (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Southern Miss' record against the spread this season is 3-8-0, while James Madison's is 9-3-0. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in six games, while Dukes games have gone over seven times. Southern Miss is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 1.1 points per game with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (280th in college basketball) and give up 71.5 per contest (185th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Southern Miss averages rank 153rd in the nation. Its opponents pull down 36.6 per outing.

Southern Miss makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 32.8% from deep (214th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Golden Eagles rank 297th in college basketball with 88.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 184th in college basketball defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.0 (204th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (73rd in college basketball).

