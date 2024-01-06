Southern Miss vs. James Madison January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Green III: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|286th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|92.6
|1st
|151st
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|225th
|136th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|40.6
|44th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|81st
|281st
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|17.6
|25th
|206th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
