SWAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers and the Southern Jaguars hit the court for one of nine games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SWAC squads.
SWAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers
|3:30 PM ET
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET
|YouTube
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grambling Tigers
|5:00 PM ET
|-
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|6:30 PM ET
|-
|Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
|6:30 PM ET
|-
|Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|7:00 PM ET
|YouTube
