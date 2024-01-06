How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.
- The Volunteers put up 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).
- Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 272nd.
- The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (64.3).
- Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.1).
- Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- Tennessee drained 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.
- At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
- Ole Miss knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
