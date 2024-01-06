The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.

The Volunteers put up 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Ole Miss has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 272nd.

The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (64.3).

Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.1).

Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.

Tennessee drained 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.

At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).

Ole Miss knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule