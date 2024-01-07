Will A.T. Perry Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking A.T. Perry's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Perry has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 193 yards on nine receptions (21.4 per catch) and two TDs.
A.T. Perry Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Saints have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Juwan Johnson (questionable/chest): 34 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|9
|193
|17
|2
|21.4
Perry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|38
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|3
|1
|30
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|1
|1
|44
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|1
|1
|35
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
