Will Alvin Kamara Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the running game, Kamara has season stats of 180 rushes for 694 yards and five TDs, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 75 catches on 86 targets for 466 yards.
Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kendre Miller (questionable/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Kamara 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|180
|694
|5
|3.9
|86
|75
|466
|1
Kamara Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|17
|59
|1
|4
|51
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|9
|26
|0
|4
|44
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|42
|0
|7
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|15
|69
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|14
|51
|2
|6
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|12
|56
|1
|3
|-11
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|16
|66
|0
|5
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|9
|19
|0
|5
|16
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|10
|45
|0
|2
|4
|0
