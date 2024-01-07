Andrey Rublev will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN final on Sunday, January 7.

Rublev is the favorite (-350) to take home the title versus Ruusuvuori (+275).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Emil Ruusuvuori -350 Odds to Win Match +275 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Rublev is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 183-ranked Juncheng Shang in Saturday's semifinals.

Ruusuvuori made it to the finals by beating No. 43-ranked Sebastian Ofner 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.

In his 80 matches over the past year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 26.5 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through 46 matches over the past year on hard courts, Rublev has played 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.4% of them.

In his 49 matches in the past year across all court types, Ruusuvuori is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Ruusuvuori has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.

Rublev sports a 2-1 record against Ruusuvuori. Their last matchup was a 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 win for Ruusuvuori in the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on August 15, 2023.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have faced off in nine total sets, with Rublev winning six of them and Ruusuvuori three.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have squared off in 98 total games, and Rublev has won more often, capturing 55 of them.

Ruusuvuori and Rublev have matched up three times, and they have averaged 32.7 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.