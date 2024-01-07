At Golden 1 Center on Sunday, January 7, CJ McCollum's New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hit the road to meet the Sacramento Kings (21-13). The game tips off at 6:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1177.5 1569.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.8 46.2 Fantasy Rank 10 35

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram provides the Pelicans 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans put up 115.3 points per game (14th in league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +121 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

New Orleans ranks 10th in the NBA at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.3 its opponents average.

The Pelicans connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.5 fewer than their opponents.

New Orleans and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 12.9 per game (13th in league) and force 13.8 (ninth in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis puts up 19.7 points, 12.9 boards and 7.6 assists per contest, making 59.2% of shots from the field (ninth in league).

The Kings average 118.3 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento ranks 13th in the league at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.1 its opponents average.

The Kings knock down 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.3% from deep (12th in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12.8 per game while shooting 38%.

Sacramento and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.9 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.1 (16th in NBA play).

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 3.9 0.1 Usage Percentage 28.1% 23% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.8% 20.5% Assist Pct 25.3% 32.6%

