Chris Olave has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 200.2 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Olave has put together a team-leading 1,067-yard season thus far (71.1 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 84 throws on 135 targets.

Olave vs. the Falcons

Olave vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 69.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 69.3 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons yield 200.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 11th in the league by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Saints Player Previews

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this season, Olave has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Olave has 23.4% of his team's target share (135 targets on 578 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 135 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

Olave has registered a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 11.4% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Olave has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 13 TAR / 9 REC / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

