In Week 18 action at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be up against the Atlanta Falcons defense and Jessie Bates III. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the New Orleans pass catchers against the Falcons' pass defense.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 132.7 8.8 25 79 9.77

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has hauled in 84 receptions for 1,067 yards (71.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

In the air, New Orleans is 12th in passing yards in the league with 3,744, or 234 per game.

The Saints are averaging 22.1 points per game, 14th in the league.

New Orleans sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.1 times per game (eighth in NFL).

The Saints have made 68 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They throw the ball 45.3% of the time in the red zone.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 128 tackles, three TFL, and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 200.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This year, the Falcons rank ninth in the NFL with 20.3 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 316.1 yards given up per game.

Atlanta has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 135 45 Def. Targets Receptions 84 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1067 128 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.1 8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 338 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 6 Interceptions

