Chris Olave vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 18 action at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be up against the Atlanta Falcons defense and Jessie Bates III. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the New Orleans pass catchers against the Falcons' pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|132.7
|8.8
|25
|79
|9.77
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave has hauled in 84 receptions for 1,067 yards (71.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.
- In the air, New Orleans is 12th in passing yards in the league with 3,744, or 234 per game.
- The Saints are averaging 22.1 points per game, 14th in the league.
- New Orleans sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.1 times per game (eighth in NFL).
- The Saints have made 68 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They throw the ball 45.3% of the time in the red zone.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 128 tackles, three TFL, and 11 passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 200.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- This year, the Falcons rank ninth in the NFL with 20.3 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 316.1 yards given up per game.
- Atlanta has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- 17 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|135
|45
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|84
|11
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|28
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1067
|128
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.1
|8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|338
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|6
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.