Derek Carr has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 200.2 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Carr leads New Orleans with 3,614 passing yards (225.9 per game). Carr has also registered a 67.9% completion percentage while throwing for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Carr has also chipped in in the ground game with 34 rushing yards (2.1 per game) on 31 attempts.

Carr vs. the Falcons

Carr vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 304 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 304 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up 11 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Falcons have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

Carr will square off against the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons concede 200.2 passing yards per game.

The Falcons' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Saints Player Previews

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has exceeded his passing yards prop total in seven of 16 opportunities this year.

The Saints, who are 14th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.5% of the time while running 43.5%.

With 520 attempts for 3,614 passing yards, Carr is 16th in league action with 7.0 yards per attempt.

In 12 of 16 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs seven times.

He has scored 21 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (60.0%).

Carr has passed 62 times out of his 520 total attempts while in the red zone (41.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-128)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his 14 opportunities this season (35.7%).

In 16 games this year, Carr has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has five red zone rushing carries (6.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 24-for-32 / 197 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-28 / 218 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

