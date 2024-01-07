The January 7 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will feature a battle between QBs Derek Carr and Taylor Heinicke. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Derek Carr vs. Taylor Heinicke Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Taylor Heinicke 16 Games Played 5 67.9% Completion % 54.4% 3,614 (225.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 890 (178.0) 21 Touchdowns 5 8 Interceptions 4 34 (2.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 124 (24.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 240.5 yards

: Over/Under 240.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Falcons' defense has been clicking, as it ranks ninth in the league with 20.3 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 11th with 5,058 total yards allowed (316.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's defense has been on top of its game, with 3,203 passing yards allowed this season (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Falcons are midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,855 (115.9 per game).

Defensively, Atlanta ranks third in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 33.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks third at 42.6%.

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 193.5 yards

: Over/Under 193.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

