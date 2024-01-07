When the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Foster Moreau score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau's 20 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one TD.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 13 0 Week 16 @Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 13 0

