Will Jamaal Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 18?
The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are set to play in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jamaal Williams get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets
Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Williams has rushed for 280 yards (23.3 per game) on 92 carries.
- Williams has tacked on 15 receptions for 54 yards (4.5 per game).
- In 12 games, Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Jamaal Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|18
|45
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|6
|30
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|3
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|4
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|5
|10
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|11
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|8
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|2
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|19
|58
|0
|4
|13
|0
