Will Juwan Johnson Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trying to find Juwan Johnson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Juwan Johnson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Johnson has been targeted 56 times, with season stats of 328 yards on 34 receptions (9.6 per catch) and four TDs.
Keep an eye on Johnson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- A.T. Perry (questionable/illness): 9 Rec; 193 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Andre Swift
- Click Here for Darnell Mooney
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
- Falcons vs. Saints Betting Tips
- Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr Preview
- Falcons vs. Saints Predictions
- Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Preview
- Falcons vs. Saints Odds
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|34
|328
|120
|4
|9.6
Johnson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|5
|5
|29
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|7
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|2
|2
|38
|1
|Week 16
|@Rams
|7
|4
|48
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|12
|8
|90
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.