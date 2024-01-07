Will Juwan Johnson cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has added 34 receptions for 328 yards and four TDs. He's been targeted 56 times, resulting in 27.3 yards per game.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 38 1 Week 16 @Rams 7 4 48 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 12 8 90 1

