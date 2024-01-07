With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Keith Kirkwood a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Keith Kirkwood score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirkwood has caught five passes on nine targets for 37 yards and one TD, averaging 5.3 yards per game.

Kirkwood, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Keith Kirkwood Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Falcons 3 2 20 0 Week 15 Giants 1 1 7 1 Week 16 @Rams 1 1 9 0

