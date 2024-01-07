With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kendre Miller a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Miller has rushed for 83 yards (13.8 per game) on 28 carries.

Miller also has nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 ypg).

Miller does not have a rushing touchdown in six games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

