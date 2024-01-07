The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Pelicans 115

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)

Pelicans (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.5

The Pelicans' .556 ATS win percentage (20-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Kings' .529 mark (18-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than New Orleans (7-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (70%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents aren't as successful (47.2% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (52.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 10-7, while the Kings are 16-10 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 14th in the NBA offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and 10th defensively (111.9 points conceded).

At 44.3 rebounds per game and 43.3 rebounds allowed, New Orleans is 10th and 16th in the league, respectively.

The Pelicans are 12th in the NBA in assists (26.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 13th in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 24th and ninth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

