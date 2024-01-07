The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bowden will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bowden's 10 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 78 yards (11.1 per game).

Bowden does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Lynn Bowden Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 5 0 Week 14 Panthers 4 4 24 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 31 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 6 0

Rep Lynn Bowden Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.