A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
  • Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 182nd.
  • The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is averaging 83.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tigers are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than away from home (73).
  • Memphis is averaging 8 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed away (83.1).
  • Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

