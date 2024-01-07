Mississippi State vs. South Carolina January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) in a matchup of SEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
