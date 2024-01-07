The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after victories in five straight road games. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.3 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 117.5 (22nd in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 111.9 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 233.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans has put together a 20-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Brandon Ingram 23.5 -120 22.9 Zion Williamson 22.5 -128 22.1 CJ McCollum 20.5 -120 20.0 Herbert Jones 10.5 -125 10.8

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +2500 - Kings +4000 +1800 -

