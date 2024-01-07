The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 235.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 11 of 36 outings.
  • New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans' ATS record is 20-16-0 this season.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.
  • This season, New Orleans has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 18 52.9% 118.3 233.6 117.5 229.4 235.4
Pelicans 11 30.6% 115.3 233.6 111.9 229.4 229

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Five of the Pelicans' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, New Orleans is 12-8-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-8-0 ATS (.500).
  • The Pelicans' 115.3 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings give up.
  • When it scores more than 117.5 points, New Orleans is 12-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 20-16 7-3 17-19
Kings 18-16 6-7 18-16

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 118.3
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
12-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 16-10
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-6
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
18-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-3
20-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-4

