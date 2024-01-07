The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 235.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 11 of 36 outings.

New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Orleans' ATS record is 20-16-0 this season.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season, New Orleans has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 18 52.9% 118.3 233.6 117.5 229.4 235.4 Pelicans 11 30.6% 115.3 233.6 111.9 229.4 229

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Pelicans' last 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, New Orleans is 12-8-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-8-0 ATS (.500).

The Pelicans' 115.3 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 117.5 points, New Orleans is 12-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 20-16 7-3 17-19 Kings 18-16 6-7 18-16

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-10 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-6 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 18-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 20-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

