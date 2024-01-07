Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 235.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 11 of 36 outings.
- New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 20-16-0 this season.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.
- This season, New Orleans has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|18
|52.9%
|118.3
|233.6
|117.5
|229.4
|235.4
|Pelicans
|11
|30.6%
|115.3
|233.6
|111.9
|229.4
|229
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Pelicans' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, New Orleans is 12-8-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-8-0 ATS (.500).
- The Pelicans' 115.3 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, New Orleans is 12-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|20-16
|7-3
|17-19
|Kings
|18-16
|6-7
|18-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|115.3
|118.3
|14
|8
|12-2
|16-10
|11-3
|20-6
|111.9
|117.5
|10
|22
|18-9
|11-3
|20-7
|10-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.