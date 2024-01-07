How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 48.6% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.6% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.
- New Orleans has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up 115.5 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (115.1). Defensively they give up 110.6 per game, three fewer points than on the road (113.6).
- The Pelicans pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.6) than on the road (25.8).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Illness
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Quadricep
