The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five road games in a row.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 48.6% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.6% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.

New Orleans has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 115.5 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (115.1). Defensively they give up 110.6 per game, three fewer points than on the road (113.6).

The Pelicans pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.6) than on the road (25.8).

Pelicans Injuries