Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans square off at Golden 1 Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 6:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 25.5-point over/under for Ingram on Sunday is 2.6 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Ingram has dished out 5.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Ingram, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -118)

The 14.1 points Jonas Valanciunas has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (14.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (9.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

CJ McCollum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for CJ McCollum on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

McCollum has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -104) 14.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: +122)

Sabonis' 19.7 points per game average is 2.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (14.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -118)

The 29.2 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.7 more than his prop total on Sunday (28.5).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

