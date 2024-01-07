Rashid Shaheed has a difficult matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 200.2 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Shaheed has reeled in 43 passes (on 71 targets) for 654 yards (to average 46.7 per game). He has four receiving TDs so far this season.

Shaheed vs. the Falcons

Shaheed vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 200.2 passing yards per game given up by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 11th in the NFL with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Saints Player Previews

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 14 games this season.

Shaheed has been targeted on 71 of his team's 578 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He is averaging 9.2 yards per target (27th in NFL play), picking up 654 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

Shaheed has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 11.4% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Shaheed has been targeted six times in the red zone (8.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 5 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

