The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Rashid Shaheed find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has totaled 654 yards receiving (46.7 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 43 passes on 71 targets.

Shaheed has posted a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0 Week 15 Giants 4 3 36 0 Week 16 @Rams 9 5 70 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 14 0

