A victory by the New Orleans Saints over the Atlanta Falcons is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET (at Caesars Superdome). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Saints rank 14th in scoring offense (22.1 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (19.4 points allowed per game) this year. With 330.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, allowing 316.1 total yards per game.

Saints vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (42) Saints 25, Falcons 16

Saints Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 63.6%.

New Orleans has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Saints have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 16 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 42 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Saints games this season.

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has compiled a 5-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Atlanta games have hit the over six out of 16 times this season.

Falcons games average 40.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 22.1 19.4 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.6 Atlanta 19.0 20.3 24.0 20.3 14.0 20.4

