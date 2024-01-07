Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Caesars Superdome, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are dealing with nine players on the injury report.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints head into this matchup following a 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Falcons fell to the Chicago Bears 37-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Ankle Questionable Landon Young OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Khalen Saunders DT Concussion Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Illness Questionable Payton Turner DE Toe Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Chest Questionable A.T. Perry WR Illness Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Questionable Troy Andersen LB Pectoral Out Mike Hughes CB Concussion Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Out Zach Harrison DL Knee Questionable DeMarcco Hellams S Concussion Out

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints Season Insights

The Saints rank 16th in total offense (333.3 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Saints are putting up 22.1 points per game on offense this year (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 19.4 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, the Saints rank 12th in the NFL with 234 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in passing yards allowed per contest (200.8).

New Orleans ranks 21st in run offense (99.3 rushing yards per game) and 21st in run defense (122.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Saints own the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 26 turnovers (eighth in NFL) while turning it over 18 times (ninth in NFL).

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)

Saints (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.