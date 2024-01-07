The New Orleans Saints (8-8) play a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South clash.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Saints Insights

The Saints average just 1.8 more points per game (22.1) than the Falcons surrender (20.3).

The Saints average only 17.2 more yards per game (333.3), than the Falcons give up per matchup (316.1).

New Orleans rushes for 99.3 yards per game, 16.6 fewer than the 115.9 Atlanta allows per contest.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Saints Home Performance

The Saints' average points scored (21.9) and allowed (19.1) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 22.1 and 19.4, respectively.

The Saints' average yards gained (303) and allowed (311.3) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 333.3 and 323.3, respectively.

New Orleans accumulates 212.3 passing yards per game at home (21.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 183.7 at home (17.1 less than overall).

The Saints rack up 90.7 rushing yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and concede 127.6 at home (5.1 more than overall).

The Saints convert 38.5% of third downs at home (0.6% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.3% at home (0.1% lower than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay W 23-13 FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - CBS

