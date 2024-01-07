The New Orleans Saints (8-8) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) in an NFC South matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. A point total of 42 has been set for this game.

Before the Saints play the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The Falcons' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Saints.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3) 42 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-3) 42.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights

New Orleans has posted a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have won twice ATS (2-3-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this year.

New Orleans games have hit the over on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

Atlanta has five wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Of 16 Atlanta games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Chris Olave - - - - 73.5 (-115) - Rashid Shaheed - - - - 36.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

