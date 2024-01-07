The New Orleans Saints (8-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South clash.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints and Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average point total of 41.6 in their outings this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-6).

New Orleans has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have played six games this season that have had more than 42 combined points scored.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 40.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

This season, Atlanta has been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 15 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

Over its last three contests, New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In New Orleans' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Offensively, the Saints are averaging fewer points in divisional games this year (19 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.1). On defense, they are ceding fewer points per game (17.2) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (19.4).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons

In its last three games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

On offense, the Falcons are better in division games (19.2 points per game) than overall (19). Defensively they are also better (15.2 points conceded per game) than overall (20.3).

The Saints have put up a total of 44 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

