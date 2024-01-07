There are 13 games featuring an SEC team on Sunday in college basketball play.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SEC Network + Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SECN (Live stream on Fubo)

