SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 13 games featuring an SEC team on Sunday in college basketball play.
SEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|SEC Network +
|Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
