Will Taysom Hill hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Saints vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 75 carries for 350 yards (23.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Hill also figures in the passing game, with 263 receiving yards on 29 catches (17.5 yards per game) plus two TDs.

Hill has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1 Week 15 Giants 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Week 16 @Rams 0 0 0 2 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 2 11 0 0 2 1 0

