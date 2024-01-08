How to Watch FA Cup Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The FA Cup slate today includes Wigan Athletic taking on Manchester United.
FA Cup Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
