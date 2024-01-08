The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) and the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) take the field for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Michigan has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 36 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.2 points allowed per game) this season. Washington's offense has been thriving, compiling 37.6 points per game (10th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 53rd by surrendering 24.1 points per game.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Key Statistics

Michigan Washington 378.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.6 (6th) 243.1 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (127th) 159.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.6 (102nd) 218.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (1st) 8 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (51st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 2,851 yards (203.6 ypg) on 230-of-314 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 1,111 yards on 237 carries while finding paydirt 25 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 393 yards on 113 carries, scoring three times. He's grabbed 30 passes for 249 yards (17.8 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's team-high 735 yards as a receiver have come on 45 receptions (out of 62 targets) with 12 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 42 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 44 receptions have turned into 579 yards and one touchdown.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 4,648 yards (332 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 35 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has run for 1,162 yards on 222 carries so far this year while scoring 16 times on the ground.

Will Nixon has run for 194 yards across 31 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Rome Odunze leads his squad with 1,553 receiving yards on 87 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has put together a 1,122-yard season so far with nine touchdowns. He's caught 65 passes on 102 targets.

Jalen McMillan's 39 catches (on 54 targets) have netted him 526 yards (37.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

